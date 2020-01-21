Live Now
Community, family and friends remember Officer Tiffany Victoria Enriquez

The community, family and friends are mourning the loss of Officer Tiffany Victoria Enriquez.  

She was a seven year veteran in the Honolulu Police Department who was one of two officers shot and killed in Sunday’s tragedy at Diamond Head.  

Enriquez was a mother of three and a grandmother. Her boyfriend, also a police officer, wants people to remember her as an amazing officer and family woman.   

Jonathan Daniel Baba tells us:  

“Tiff was also the most hardworking, amazing, and fiercest Officer that I have ever known. My heart is shattered as she was my love, my rock, and my strength.”  

He says Enriquez loved her three daughters and her 2-year-old grandson dearly.  “They were her world, and would speak praises of them all the time,” said Baba.   

Enriquez was born in Hawaii and grew up in Tennesse. Her father was in the military so she spent some time in Germany and Guam as well. Enriquez graduated from Simon Sanchez High School in Guam.   

“We come from a small island on Guam so our families knew each other my mom was a cop and she knows her family really well so to hear something like this it hits close to home,” said Justin Benavant, a friend of Enriquez.  

For the last year, Enriquez has been an inactive military reserve in the Air Force. 

She was also an athlete who competed in body building competitions. Enriquez would workout at the UFC Gym in Kakaako on a weekly basis.   

“Just always smiling, always positive, she would come in at random hours of the day to letting me know oh I had a long week or a long shift so I still got to get it in. Everything that she said was always positive or something funny,” said Benavant.   

Family and friends will always remember her as a hero, who made the ultimate sacrifice.   

“I am devastated as she has paid the ultimate sacrifice of any Law Enforcement Officer, but take solace in the fact that she died doing what she loved, Serving and Protecting the people of Honolulu,” said Baba.

“A hero, a mother, someone who took time and effort to put her life to help others and it takes a lot, a lot to do that,” said Benavant. 

