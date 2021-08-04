Community comes to aid of pregnant woman who lost unborn child at hands of alleged drunk driver in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) As of 9 p.m. Wednesday, 104 people had donated nearly $3,700 to the family of Alexis Castille, the pregnant woman seriously injured in a head-on collision crash on Ambassador Caffery Parkway in Lafayette Tuesday night.

Castille, who was just weeks from delivery, lost her unborn baby girl she had already named “Kinlee” as a result of the crash with an alleged drunk driver.

Brooklyn, Kohen and Kash, Castille’s other children, were inside the vehicle and suffered moderate injuries.

Castille broke her femur bone and had to undergo surgery Wednesday, her family said.

“She hemorrhaged and is getting a blood infusion for her internal bleeding, she also has kidney damage and will be in the hosptal for up to 6 weeks.” Brandy Girouard said.

Family and friends who know the hard road she has ahead, established a GoFundMe account in her name.

“If you know Alexis, she would give her last to anyone who needed. At this time Alexis needs as much help and support as anyone can give. If you can donate at this time, it would be greatly appreciated. All money raised will go to help Alexis cover any costs she will have while she is out of work as well as funeral expenses for Kinlee Pearl Nugent.”