Colon cancer is the third leading cause of cancer death in the United States.

Dr. Eric from Lafayette General Endoscopy Center confirms that colon cancer is preventable.

You should be screened every ten years or more, based on personal and family history.

Free test kits are being given away at all 20 area Walgreens in Acadiana in the pharmacy department.

Visit LGEC.net to learn more and register to win a free colonoscopy.