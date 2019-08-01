Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Coast Guard searching for possible person in the water near Terrebonne Parish

News
Posted: / Updated:
coast guard_82428

The Coast Guard is searching for a possible person in the water in Bush Canal in Terrebonne Parish. 

A report to watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans around 12 p.m. of a vessel without any passengers aboard. 

A good Samaritan reported seeing the vessel earlier in the morning with someone aboard.

Involved in the search are:

– Coast Guard 24’ Special Purpose Craft – Shallow Water boat crew

– Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter aircrew

– Terrebonne Sheriff’s Office

– Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries

The cause of the incident is under investigation. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local