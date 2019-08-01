Coast Guard searching for possible person in the water near Terrebonne Parish

The Coast Guard is searching for a possible person in the water in Bush Canal in Terrebonne Parish.
A report to watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans around 12 p.m. of a vessel without any passengers aboard.
A good Samaritan reported seeing the vessel earlier in the morning with someone aboard.
Involved in the search are:
– Coast Guard 24’ Special Purpose Craft – Shallow Water boat crew
– Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter aircrew
– Terrebonne Sheriff’s Office
– Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries
The cause of the incident is under investigation.