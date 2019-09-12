Live Now
Coast Guard searches for person in water in St. Charles Parish

NEW ORLEANS(U.S. Coast Guard P.A.)- The Coast Guard is searching for a person in the water near the Luling Bridge along Interstate 310 in St. Charles Parish, Louisiana, Thursday.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a report Wednesday evening at 8:26 p.m. of a white female jumping from the Luling Bridge. She is described as 47-years-old, wearing a multi-colored shirt with black pants and weighs about 150 lbs.

Involved in the search effort are:

  • An MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans
  • A rescue boat crew from Coast Guard Station New Orleans
  • Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries
  • Bridge City Volunteer Fire & Rescue

