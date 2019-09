The Coast Guard rescued two people and a dog from a disabled boat over the weekend.

Watchstanders in New Orleans received a report around 8:05 p.m. Sunday of a 35-foot sailing vessel that was taking on water approximately 15 miles southwest of Southwest Pass.

Officials were told an adult, child, and dog were on board.

The aircrew arrived around 11:24 p.m. to hoist the people and dog to safety.

.