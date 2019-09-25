Coast Guard member found deceased at Marion Military Institute

The U.S. Coast Guard has announced the death of a student attending a preparatory program at Marion Military Institute.

Officials said the Coast Guard Academy scholar was attending Marion Military Institute, in Marion, Alabama, and was found deceased Monday.

Circumstances surrounding the death are under investigation, the Coast Guard said.

Out of respect for the student’s family, we are not releasing the student’s name at this time, the Coast Guard said.

The Coast Guard Investigative Service is coordinating with local authorities to investigate the cause of death and at this time, no additional information or details will be released.

“We are saddened by the death of one our scholars and express our deepest condolences to his family and friends,” said Captain Michael S. Fredie, Chief of Admissions at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy.

“We are working closely with Marion Military Institute in this difficult time and have activated all necessary support resources to provide for the needs of his family and his fellow Scholars.”