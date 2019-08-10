Live Now
Coast Guard medevacs man near Mobile Bay, Alabama

(Photo: U.S. Coast Guard 8th District Heartland)

NEW ORLEANS (8th District P.A.) – The Coast Guard medevaced a man from a fishing vessel approximately 46 miles south of Mobile Bay, Alabama, Saturday.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Mobile received a report at 7:44 p.m. Friday of a man aboard a fishing vessel going in and out of consciousness.

Sector watchstanders diverted an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile to medevac the man.

The aircrew arrived on scene at 8:34 p.m. and transported the man to Providence Hospital in Mobile, Alabama, in stable condition.

