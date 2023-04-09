Mostly cloudy skies continue across the area today. If we manage to get sunshine, high temperatures could push into the low-mid 70s, but if we keep the low cloud deck around, highs will struggle to reach 70 degrees.

Temperatures falling into the upper 50s for the next few mornings as cooler air is still moving in from the north with a light northeasterly wind.

A disturbance will develop aloft on Monday, working southward into the area by Tuesday. This piece of energy will get cut off from the main flow, becoming a cut-off low-pressure system, and meander near the Louisiana coast on Tuesday. This will increase storm chances across the area as a surface component could develop with this system as well. Most of the heaviest storm action may remain offshore on Tuesday, but as the low moves northbound Wednesday and Thursday, rain chances will increase further. An additional 1-3 inches of rainfall could be possible this upcoming week, especially along and south of I-10.

The unsettled weather pattern looks to continue into next weekend.