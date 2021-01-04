Cleo Fields says no to running for second congressional district seat

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Cedric Richmond is vacating the Second Congressional District seat in order to go work as a Senior Advisor to President-elect Joe Biden.

When this was made known in November of last year, the assumption was Representative Cleo Fields would try to take Richmond’s place.

On Monday, January 4, we now have an answer as to whether Fields will run for the Second Congressional District seat.

Representative Cleo Fields is announcing that he will not be running for the Second Congressional District seat.

Fields says he wants to continue representing the 14th senatorial district.

The former congressman from Louisiana provided the following statement:

First, let me thank Congressman Cedric Richmond for his years of service

to the citizens of Louisiana both in the Louisiana legislature and the U.S.

House of Representatives. He has consistently represented his

constituents and their interest with honor and distinction. Over the past few months, many friends and supporters have encouraged me to return to Congress; however, I have decided not to run for Congress. Serving the people of the 14th senatorial district is my primary responsibility

and I am committed to giving my full attention and focus to that task during

this difficult time in our state and nation. Again, I thank Congressman Richmond for his years of service in the U.S. Congress and wish him well in his new endeavor as senior advisor to President-Elect Joseph R. Biden, Jr.

LATEST POSTS: