Clemson Offense not taking LSU Defense lightly

by: Jared Joseph

NEW ORLEANS, La. – LSU’s defense was ridiculed after giving up 38 points to the Ole Miss Rebels in a 21-point victory, but after their tenth straight win of the season, the Tigers’ defense became stout, only giving up 16.25 points-per-game following their Oxford trip. Clemson’s offensive players acknowledge the Bayou Bengals’ defensive backfield.

“They stick to people like glue. They’re aggressive. They’re physical. You think of secondaries, you don’t think of real physical guys. These guys really turn that narrative around,” Clemson senior tackle Tremayne Anchrum said.

“Those guys are really, really good. Those defensive backs are outstanding. They got great feet, great hands. They play technically sound. Those guys, it’s going to be a great match-up,” junior wide receiver Tee Higgins said.

The defensive backfield isn’t the only area Clemson has kept a watch on. The South Carolina team also sees the front seven’s capability.

“They have some great athletes. Hybrid that can play d-end and linebacker. Just like Florida State is. They just do theirs a little differently, and they do it at a high level,” Anchrum said.

