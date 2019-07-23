Cleco helps Solomon House to replenish food pantry after Tropical Storm Barry

Cleco is helping the Solomon House of New Iberia to replenish their food pantry after Tropical Storm Barry.

Solomon House had to discard 1,000 pounds of perishable food after the storm.

“This is amazing. To get this call from Cleco was a welcomed surprise. We truly appreciate the generosity and support Cleco is showing our community,” said Ellen Nora, executive director of Solomon House. “We feed 150 to 200 families in Iberia Parish monthly. With this gift from Cleco, we can recover our loss, restock our pantry, maintain the quality we strive for and continue serving those in need.”

“When we heard what happened to their food pantry after the storm, we wanted to help,” said Steve Segura, Cleco manager of origination and retail retention. “Helping our customers and the communities in which we live, work and serve is part of our culture, and it’s how we do business.”

Solomon House, a nonprofit outreach mission, serves as a food pantry for New Iberia residents and also shares food with St. Francis Diner in New Iberia, Our Lady of Victory Food Pantry in Loreauville and St. Nicholas Food Pantry in Lydia. To