Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Cleaning up after a Hurricane: Who do you call and who can you trust?

News
Posted: / Updated:

This is part of the cleanup after the storm that homeowners dread. Who do we call and who can we trust? The answers to those questions are simple — if the right person is is doing the work.

Homeowner Kevin Figaro says Saturday he had no clue what hit him.

“That tree had to be an oak tree and had to be real real heavy,” Figaro said.

Figaro decided to hire a licensed contractor, Hubcity home improvement and roofing. The owner is Jared Trahan.

“The contractor will be responsible for hiring the electrician, the plumber; and making sure everything else is done and takes full responsibility for the job.”

Trahan says he had a tree company come in to remove the tree. He says the roof will have to be covered to protect what’s inside.

The homeowner says he went the contractor route because he wanted someone to handle everything. In fact, he sat inside the safer portion of his home — while all the players were called in.

Pete Mella is the contractor’s claims consultant. “Handle everything from the paper work, everything from start to finish you don’t have to lift a finger,” Mella added.

Trahan says after the roof is removed, he’ll have it covered until he meets with the insurance company for the homeowner once again Thursday.

“The homeowners doesn’t have to deal whthe back and forth between the contractor and insurance company. The contractor shoudl be able ot handle all those needs for the homeowner,” Trahan said.

“That’s the number one thing we like to hear is that i can’;t belive it was this simple,” Mella said.

Trahan suggest that using the Better Business Bureau as a reliable resource for finding contractors’.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tropical Satellites

Gulf of Mexico Satellite

Gulf of Mexico Satellite

Gulf of Mexico Satellite

Caribbean Satellite

Caribbean Satellite

West Atlantic Satellite

West Atlantic Satellite

East Atlantic Satellite

East Atlantic Satellite

Interactive Map

Wave Heights

Gulf of Mexico Wave Heights

Gulf of Mexico Wave Heights

Gulf of Mexico Wave Heights

Caribbean Wave Heights

Caribbean Wave Heights

SW Atlantic Wave Heights

SW Atlantic Wave Heights

N Atlantic Wave Heights

N Atlantic Wave Heights

Tropical Alerts

Tropical Watch-Warning

Tropical Watch-Warning

Tropical Watch-Warning

Hurricane Wind Probability

Hurricane Wind Probability

Tropical Storm Wind Probability

Tropical Storm Wind Probability

Surge Forecast

Surge Forecast

Storm Preparation

Before the Storm

Before the Storm

Before the Storm

During the Storm

During the Storm

After the Storm

After the Storm

Preparing Your Storm Kit

Preparing Your Storm Kit

Important Information

Generator Safety

Generator Safety

Generator Safety

Hurricane Facts

Hurricane Facts

List of Names

List of Names

Hurricane Scale

Hurricane Scale

Local News

More Local

From The National Hurricane Center

From The National Hurricane Center

Atlantic 2-Day Graphical Outlook Image


Atlantic 5-Day Graphical Outlook Image

Facebook

KLFY News 10

Emergency preparedness links

Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness links:

 

Power outage maps

As Tropical Storm Barry moves through Acadiana, keep up with outages by following the links below: