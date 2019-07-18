Cleaning up after a Hurricane: Who do you call and who can you trust?

This is part of the cleanup after the storm that homeowners dread. Who do we call and who can we trust? The answers to those questions are simple — if the right person is is doing the work.

Homeowner Kevin Figaro says Saturday he had no clue what hit him.

“That tree had to be an oak tree and had to be real real heavy,” Figaro said.

Figaro decided to hire a licensed contractor, Hubcity home improvement and roofing. The owner is Jared Trahan.

“The contractor will be responsible for hiring the electrician, the plumber; and making sure everything else is done and takes full responsibility for the job.”

Trahan says he had a tree company come in to remove the tree. He says the roof will have to be covered to protect what’s inside.

The homeowner says he went the contractor route because he wanted someone to handle everything. In fact, he sat inside the safer portion of his home — while all the players were called in.

Pete Mella is the contractor’s claims consultant. “Handle everything from the paper work, everything from start to finish you don’t have to lift a finger,” Mella added.

Trahan says after the roof is removed, he’ll have it covered until he meets with the insurance company for the homeowner once again Thursday.

“The homeowners doesn’t have to deal whthe back and forth between the contractor and insurance company. The contractor shoudl be able ot handle all those needs for the homeowner,” Trahan said.

“That’s the number one thing we like to hear is that i can’;t belive it was this simple,” Mella said.

Trahan suggest that using the Better Business Bureau as a reliable resource for finding contractors’.