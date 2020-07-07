Church Point Police Chief shuts down lobby for the Police Department

CHURCH POINT, La. (KLFY) – Church Point Police Chief Dale Thibodeaux is shutting down the lobby for the Police Department.
In a message posted on Facebook, Chief Thobodeaux said the “decision was made to limit the amount of people coming into the Police Department.” He added it was “for the safety of our Dispatchers and the general public”.
Chief Thibodeaux says with the recent increase in Covid-19 incidents, he is doing this out of caution. He says people will still be able to call in a complaint and an officer will be dispatched to the location.