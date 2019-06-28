CHURCH POINT PD: Traffic stop leads to drug arrest

CHURCH POINT, La.- During a traffic stop Thursday night, on Martin Luther King Dr., Church Point Police Department Patrol Division, smelled the odor of Marijuana coming from the vehicle. The stop was made for the driver not stopping at a stop sign.

Following a permitted search of the vehicle several types and weights of illegal narcotics were found, by officers. Counterfeit 20 dollar bills, were also found, mixed in with the illegal narcotics.

The passenger in the vehicle claimed the illegal narcotics were his.

The investigation is still ongoing and more arrest are pending as the investigation has revealed that the drugs are being distributed in the Church Point Area.

The suspect was booked into the Church Point PD Jail and later transferred to the Acadia Parish Jail.

Quintaz Trevon Guillory, 21, of Opelousas, La. was charged with: possession with intent to distribute hydrocodone, possession with intent to distribute dextroamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute crystal meth, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and possession with intent to distribute codeine monetary instrument abuse.