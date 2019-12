Low’s Monday night will be in the mid 50’s with fog possible.

Christmas Day will be warm with highs in the low 70’s, but it should be dry.

Showers are possible Thursday.

Highs will be in the low to mid 70’s.

Expect a chance of showers Friday through Sunday with the best chance Sunday.

Highs will be in the mid 70’s.

Cooler weather arrives next week.