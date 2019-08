Lafayette Police responded to a report of a child being hit by a vehicle Wednesday afternoon on Macon Road at its intersection with St. Jules Street.

It happened at 3 p.m. Police said the victim is a 14-year-old girl.

Corporal Bridgette Dugas said the teen was transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

She said the child’s condition is listed as stable. The driver will not face citations due to standard school bus operations, Dugas said.

An investigation into the crash is on-going.