Challenges continue as high school’s prepare for upcoming fall sport season

With the high school football season still in limbo, and everyone still trying to figure out what is next. High School programs across the state look for ways to remain as ready as possible for a 2020 season.

August 3rd, teams will be allowed to practice with regards to LHSAA rules. They won’t be able to play until phase three is complete. At Southside High School, Head Football Coach Josh Fontenot knows many challenges face all the high school football teams.

He says the biggest challenge isn’t dealing protocols, it’s when the season starts.

“What it is our biggest challenge is when will we start. Cause now you are in the mode of practice and working out, everybody walks up checks the temp, gets the hand sanitizer and let’s go to work. How long do we keep that up and when do we start to play football!”