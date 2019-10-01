CBS News poll on Trump impeachment inquiry

It’s been one week since House Democrats formally launched an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump after a whistleblower’s complaint and a subsequently released call summary from the White House showed the president asked the leader of Ukraine to investigate the Bidens.

New polling from CBS News shows a majority of Americans support the inquiry.

Reporter Natalie Brand spoke with voters from swing districts in Leesburg, Virginia, to get their views.

The house impeachment inquiry into President Trump is poised to become a key issue in the 2020 election.

Now a new CBS news poll shows a majority of Americans — at 55 percent — support the impeachment inquirY but the poll shows Americans are divided over whether the president deserves impeachment with nearly a quarter respond it’s too early to say.

“I think it’s time to move on.”

Independent voter Tom Soska believes the president’s conduct was “inappropriate,” but not “impeachable.”

“I don’t believe it should move to, you know, an actual hearing of impeachment at this point. I would like to see our lawmakers focus on other issues.”

“If you could read, you could understand what it implies, and to me, it implies an abuse of power.”

Democrat Kathy Kaehler supports the inquiry, but also worries it could significantly impact the 2020 house races.

“I don’t think we should rush, no one should rush to any kind of judgment.”

“As voters closely watch how the inquiry plays out, the republican national committee and the president’s reelection team are already campaigning on what they’re calling “the impeachment charade.”

“It’s a disgrace. It’s totally a disgrace.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told a crowd in Texas Saturday, she’s not worried about political consequences.

“People say you have to take a political risk doing that, that doesn’t matter. That doesn’t matter because we cannot have a president of the United States undermining his oath of office.”

The speaker also told the crowd she believes her party will maintain its majority in the house.

Natalie Brand, CBS News, Leesburg, Virginia.