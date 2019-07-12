Catholic Charities of Acadiana offering disaster muck out training in Vermilion Parish on Friday

The following is a release from the Catholic Charities of Acadiana
LAFAYETTE – Due to the impending threat of Tropical Storm Barry, Catholic Charities of Acadiana will be hosting a volunteer muck out training at 10am on Friday July 12th at St Mary Magdalene Parish Hall in Abbeville in preparation to respond to potential flooding.
Doing a proper muck
out is essential to homeowner safety and the most effective use of the limited
resources available in a disaster. In order to equip and mobilize volunteers to
respond, we are asking volunteers to attend this training prior to landfall of
Tropical Storm Barry.
Muck Out Training
Friday July 12th @ 10:00am
St Mary Magdalene Parish Hall
300 Pere Megret Abbeville, LA 70510
Catholic Charities of Acadiana appeals to the community to sign up to be a disaster volunteer at http://catholiccharitiesacadiana.org/disaster-volunteer-form