Carnival ship carrying Bahamas evacuees arrives in Florida

News

by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff and CNN

Posted: / Updated:

PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLA/CNN) — A Carnival cruise ship carrying Hurricane Dorian evacuees from the Bahamas arrived in Florida Saturday.

The ship docked in Palm Beach, almost a week after Hurricane Dorian began terrorizing the Bahamas.

As of Saturday, the official death count in the Bahamas is up to 43 people.

Search and rescue teams are still trying to reach some Bahamian communities isolated by floodwaters and debris.

