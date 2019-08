A 21 year old man from Carencro is dead from the injuries he suffered in a crash in St. Landry Parish in July.

State Police say Colby Deemer was driving his vehicle and failes to yield at a stop sign.

Deemer was hit by a truck driven by Jason Esta.

State Troopers say that Deemer was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Esta suffered moderate injuries.

Both men were restrained.