1  of  3
Breaking News
Kathleen Blanco dies after long cancer battle Amber Alert issued for 1-month-old taken by family member at hospital U.S. Attorney announces charges against friend of Oregon District shooter
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

CAPTURED: Tips led to arrest of St. Landry Parish convicted sex offender

News
Posted: / Updated:

St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz said tips led them to the arrest of a fugitive wanted by the sex offender unit.

After being spotlighted on the Crime Stoppers Program, Brian Pierre was tracked at one of the addresses given by the tip, but was unable to be located.

Later, Guidroz said, a tip received led St. Landry Parish detectives to request the assistance of the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office who was able to arrest Pierre.

He was transported to the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for processing then transferred to the St. Landry Parish Jail for booking.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local