CAPTURED: Tips led to arrest of St. Landry Parish convicted sex offender

St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz said tips led them to the arrest of a fugitive wanted by the sex offender unit.

After being spotlighted on the Crime Stoppers Program, Brian Pierre was tracked at one of the addresses given by the tip, but was unable to be located.

Later, Guidroz said, a tip received led St. Landry Parish detectives to request the assistance of the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office who was able to arrest Pierre.

He was transported to the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for processing then transferred to the St. Landry Parish Jail for booking.