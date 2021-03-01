Candidate for Louisiana’s 2nd Congressional District says ‘legalizing weed is the right thing to do’

State Sen. Troy Carter, D-New Orleans, speaks about his campaign for the 2nd Congressional District seat after signing up for the race on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Baton Rouge, La. The seat is vacant because former U.S. Rep. Cedric Richmond resigned to work for the Biden administration. (AP Photo/Melinda Deslatte)

NEW ORLEANS, La. (BRPROUD) – State Senator Troy Carter is currently representing the 7th district in Louisiana.

Six years after winning that seat, Carter is now running to replace the seat formally held by Cedric Richmond.

Cedric Richmond held Louisiana’s 2nd Congressional District since 2011.

That changed when Richmond decided to go join the White House Senior Staff.

As the campaign unfolds, we are learning more about what Troy Carter wants to accomplish in office.

One stance that Carter has taken is the notion of legalizing marijuana in Louisiana.

Carter elaborated on his stance below: