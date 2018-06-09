Live Now
Can your house be found in an emergency? Broussard Police have tips on importance of visible numbers

by: Staff

Posted: / Updated:
If police, medical and fire emergency personnel can’t get to you, then they can’t help you and so it’s important to make sure there’s visible access to your home for emergency services.

When you have lived at the same address for a number of years, you rarely pay any attention to your house numbers (address), according to Broussard Police.  

For Police Officers, EMS, and fire that may be responding to your house in the event of an emergency, your house numbers are what they are looking for. 

Make it a point, to LOOK at your numbers to see if: 
-All of the numbers are still there
-They are large enough to be seen easily from the street
-Any landscape vegetation has grown over them limiting there visibility 

If you can see them, So can we…Thank YOU!

