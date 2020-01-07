Cajuns win LendingTree Bowl 27-17 over Miami (OH)

Live Now
The Ragin Cajuns play in the Lending Tree Bowl in Mobile, Alabama Monday night vs. The Miami Redhawks. UL won the game 27-17 to claim the LendingTree Bowl Championship.

Nearly a month since the Cajuns have taken the playing field, and showed little rust showed.

Ladd-Peeble Stadium the site of Monday Night’s final bowl game before the National Championship.

First Quarter Action
All defense for the Cajuns, early on Kris Moncrief with a sack Miami’s Brett Gabbert. The Cajuns defense brushing off that 30 day wait for this bowl game.

But, then one explosive play give the RedHawks great field position, and Tyre Shelton with a big run up the middle. Then, Jaylon Bester finishes off the drive with a TD, and its a 7-Nothing.

Stevie Artigue kicks a 33 yarder and it’s 7-3 score at this point. Later, Eli Mitchell powers in with a touchdown and at the end of the 1st half UL had a 10-7 lead.

Cajun Quarterback Levi Lewis had 246 yards passing, 2TD’s, and rushed for 62 yards in the 27-17 win.

Cajun Wide Receiver JaMarcus Bradley scored two touchdowns via reception, along with 88 yards receiving. This is the Cajuns 1st bowl win under current Head Coach Billy Napier, who is now 1-1 in post-season bowl games.

