The 15th-ranked Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Softball team heads into an eight-day break prior to a showdown with No. 2 Alabama holding a 6-0 record after tallying a 10-2 (5 inn.) win over Nicholls on Tuesday, Feb. 15 at Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park.



Sam Landry (3-0, 0.66 ERA) pitched three innings of hitless softball after the Colonels struck in the first inning and the offense produced a run in every inning to put away the visitors. For the second straight outing, freshman Maddie Hayden (2-for-3, 2 RBI) provided walk-off heroics.



The early-game deficit was brief for the Ragin’ Cajuns as Stormy Kotezlnick and Sophie Piskos reached base in the home half of the first inning and later took advantage of a passed ball to cross home plate for a 2-1 advantage.



Landry began shutting down the Colonels (1-4) immediately, retiring the side in order in the second and third inning.



Kotzelnick, who finished 2-for-2 at the plate, picked up her two RBI with a triple down the right field line in the second inning, continuing a string of eight unanswered runs from the Ragin’ Cajuns.



Later, a home run from Alexa Langeliers and a wild pitch stretched the lead to 8-1. Nicholls attempted to avoid the run-rule in the fifth inning by picking up an RBI single.



Hayden was set up for the walk-off by a Laney Creduer walk and Langeliers double. On the seventh pitch of her at bat she lifted a single into right center to push across the two runs needed for the run-rule margin.



Tuesday’s contest with Nicholls was the lone game of the week for No. 15 Louisiana. The squad has a scheduled weekend off and is next in action on Thursday, Feb. 24 vs. No. 2 Alabama at Lamson Park



NUMBERS TO KNEAUX

0: Hits allowed by freshman pitcher Sam Landry after the Colonels struck for a run in the first inning.

2: Freshman Maddie Hayden recorded a walk-off base hit for the second time in as many games.

3: Stormy Kotzelnick picked up her third triple of the season in the second inning.

6: Sophie Piskos’ hitting streak to start the season – the only Ragin’ Cajun to get a hit in all six games.

8: Number of days Louisiana will have to prepare for the showdown with No. 2 Alabama at Lamson Park (on Feb. 24) following Tuesday’s game with Nicholls.

9: Freshman Alexa Langeliers enters the break with a team-leading nine base hits (includes a team-best three home runs).

10: The Ragin’ Cajuns have generated 10 or more hits in three straight games and in four of the six played overall.

30 2/3: Number of consecutive scoreless innings pitched by Louisiana’s pitching staff to start the season before Nicholls pushed across a run in the first inning.

.453: Batting average for the Ragin’ Cajuns offense after the season’s first six games.

56-2: Louisiana’s run-scored differential over the opposition.



UP NEXT

After a weekend off, No. 15 Louisiana concludes its season-opening, seven-game homestand at Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park on Thursday, Feb. 24 facing No. 2 Alabama in a 6 p.m. contest.



The Ragin’ Cajuns-Crimson Tide nationally ranked showdown is set to air on ESPN+.