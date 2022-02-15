The 15th-ranked Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Softball team heads into an eight-day break prior to a showdown with No. 2 Alabama holding a 6-0 record after tallying a 10-2 (5 inn.) win over Nicholls on Tuesday, Feb. 15 at Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park.
 
Sam Landry (3-0, 0.66 ERA) pitched three innings of hitless softball after the Colonels struck in the first inning and the offense produced a run in every inning to put away the visitors. For the second straight outing, freshman Maddie Hayden (2-for-3, 2 RBI) provided walk-off heroics.
 
The early-game deficit was brief for the Ragin’ Cajuns as Stormy Kotezlnick and Sophie Piskos reached base in the home half of the first inning and later took advantage of a passed ball to cross home plate for a 2-1 advantage.
 
Landry began shutting down the Colonels (1-4) immediately, retiring the side in order in the second and third inning.
 
Kotzelnick, who finished 2-for-2 at the plate, picked up her two RBI with a triple down the right field line in the second inning, continuing a string of eight unanswered runs from the Ragin’ Cajuns.
 
Later, a home run from Alexa Langeliers and a wild pitch stretched the lead to 8-1. Nicholls attempted to avoid the run-rule in the fifth inning by picking up an RBI single.
 
Hayden was set up for the walk-off by a Laney Creduer walk and Langeliers double. On the seventh pitch of her at bat she lifted a single into right center to push across the two runs needed for the run-rule margin.
 
Tuesday’s contest with Nicholls was the lone game of the week for No. 15 Louisiana. The squad has a scheduled weekend off and is next in action on Thursday, Feb. 24 vs. No. 2 Alabama at Lamson Park
 
NUMBERS TO KNEAUX
0: Hits allowed by freshman pitcher Sam Landry after the Colonels struck for a run in the first inning.
2: Freshman Maddie Hayden recorded a walk-off base hit for the second time in as many games.
3Stormy Kotzelnick picked up her third triple of the season in the second inning.
6Sophie Piskos’ hitting streak to start the season – the only Ragin’ Cajun to get a hit in all six games.
8: Number of days Louisiana will have to prepare for the showdown with No. 2 Alabama at Lamson Park (on Feb. 24) following Tuesday’s game with Nicholls.
9: Freshman Alexa Langeliers enters the break with a team-leading nine base hits (includes a team-best three home runs).
10: The Ragin’ Cajuns have generated 10 or more hits in three straight games and in four of the six played overall.
30 2/3: Number of consecutive scoreless innings pitched by Louisiana’s pitching staff to start the season before Nicholls pushed across a run in the first inning.
.453: Batting average for the Ragin’ Cajuns offense after the season’s first six games.
56-2: Louisiana’s run-scored differential over the opposition.
 
UP NEXT
After a weekend off, No. 15 Louisiana concludes its season-opening, seven-game homestand at Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park on Thursday, Feb. 24 facing No. 2 Alabama in a 6 p.m. contest.
 
The Ragin’ Cajuns-Crimson Tide nationally ranked showdown is set to air on ESPN+.