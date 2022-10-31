Louisiana football will host Troy on November 5.

Kickoff is scheduled for 4 pm

During the contest, the Cajun senior class will be recognized.

Head coach Michael Desormeaux says that the upcoming game is not just to celebrate the seniors, but to finish the regular season strong.

“Team’s made a lot of progress. And I think for us these last four games. We have a chance to turn that progress into some more wins and some more results that we want and finish on a high note. You know I told this group earlier in the year, that I really believe that they can turn this into something that they are really proud of,” the coach explains.