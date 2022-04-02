LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Louisiana’s Ragin’ Cajun baseball team hosted the Georgia Southern Eagles in the the second of a three game set on Saturday,

The Cajuns won the first game on Friday.

In the bottom of the first inning, Max Marusak would get a bunt single to get things started.

Then Tyler Roberston put down a bunt and reached on a fielding error.

Later in the at bat, with two runners on, Carson Roccaforte brought them home on the swing of the bat.

Julian Brock would add the Cajun’s third run of the day with a Sac fly.

It would stay 3-0 until the 8th.

In the top of the inning, Noah Ledford hit a two run homerun to get the Eagles on the board.

In the top of the 9th, Georgia Southern did some bunting of their own.

Parker Biederer’s bunt single tied things at three.

Jason Swan then untied things with an an infield single.

Georgia Southern would go on to win 4-3.

Chipper Menard (2-1) was tagged with the loss.

He allowed the final two runs in the game.

The rubber match is Sunday at 11:30 am.