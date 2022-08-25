LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Tired of seeing people littering in Lafayette?

You can now report litterbugs through a parish wide website called “NEAUX THROW” a 24-hour litter reporting program sponsored by the Lafayette Consolidated Government.

The measure, which is aimed at drivers who toss trash, cigarette butts, or any type of litter out a car window, works like this:

Residents should gather as much information as possible when witnessing someone intentionally littering, such as the date, time, the vehicle’s color, make, model, and license plate.

According to LCG, unintentional littering, such as trash flying out of a truck bed, is still considered littering.

It is unknown if penalties will be imposed, however the tipster will remain anonymous.

LCG says the online reporting of litter spotted in the community will be scheduled for pickup.