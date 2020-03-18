Breaux Bridge woman arrested in connection with Dec. crash that killed two men

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY)- State Police have arrested a 26-year-old woman in an investigation into a Dec. 15 crash that resulted in the deaths of two men.

On March 17, 2020, troopers assigned to Louisiana State Police I arrested Caitlyn Hebert.

Toxicology results showed Hebert was impaired at the time of the crash, Troop I spokesman Thomas Gossen said.

Hebert was booked into the St. Martin Parish Jail on the following charges:

1 count of LRS 32:122- Vehicles turning left at intersection

1 count of LRS 32:52- Driver must be licensed

2 counts of LRS 14:39.1- Vehicular negligent injuring

2 counts of LRS 14:32.1- Vehicular homicide

Gannon Sam, 21, and Chayce Gobert, 26, both died as a result of injuries they sustained in the crash.