UPDATE: Breaux Bridge Police search for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in Tuesday double shooting

Breaux Bridge Police need your help locating a suspect they believe is involved in a shooting incident that took place on Landry Street Tuesday afternoon.

According to Police Chief Rollie Cantu, warrants have been issued for 19-year-old Dylan Jevon John of Breaux Bridge charging him with 2 counts of attempted second degree murder, illegal use of dangerous weapon, aggravated assault with firearm, illegal carrying of weapon.

Cantu said Johns is possibly driving a gray colored sedan and currently has dreads with blonde/brown tips.

He should be considered armed and dangerous, Cantu said.

Around 4 p.m. Tuesday, Breaux Bridge Police responded to 100 block of Landry Street in reference to a double shooting.

When police arrived, they say they found a male victim with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was transported to a nearby hospital, and is today listed in stable condition.

A second male who was shot arrived at the hospital in private vehicle, Cantu said.

Anyone who knows of John’s whereabouts or has any information that could lead to his arrest is asked to contact the Breaux Bridge Police Department at (337) 332-2186.