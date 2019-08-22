Breaux Bridge man charged with setting former in-law’s home on fire

A Breaux Bridge man was arrested Monday and is facing charges of arson after being accused of setting his former in-law’s home on fire.

41-year-old Nelson Santiganan was booked into the St. Martin Parish Jail on one count of simple arson.

The fire occurred in July 2018, in the 3200 block of Grand Pointe Highway.

After an investigation, fire officials determined that the fire was itentionally set.

Through witness statements, investigators say they learned that Santignan, the owner’s ex-son-in-law, was seen leaving the trailer as smoke became visible coming from the trailer.

Following additional investigative efforts, a warrant was obtained for Santignan’s arrest, however, he was unable to be located.

Santiganan was located Monday, August 19, and taken into custody.