A Breaux Bridge man has been arrested in regards to a sex offender non-compliance case.

The St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office released information today saying 34-year-old Joshua Bernard was arrested following an investigation into the case.

Detectives found that Bernard failed to notify Law Enforcement of Change of Address, Residence, or other registration information (Felony)

Bernard was booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center with no bond.