Breaux Bridge man arrested on exploitation of the infirmed charges

The St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office says it received a complaint in reference to an elderly St. Martinville resident who was suspected to have been the victim of a scam.

Deputies initiated an investigation and learned that the victim had been approached by a male in front of his residence on September 17.

It was later learned that the suspect told the victim he had fallen on hard times and needed money for gas and a ride back to his vehicle.

He then stated that his mother had passed away and that he needed money for funeral expenses and a place to stay, investigators said.

Further, the suspect assured the victim that he would reimburse him once he received his “settlement” from an offshore injury before the victim drove to the bank and withdrew cash, then drove to a Breaux Bridge hotel and paid for a room.

The victim then returned to his home and told a family member about the encounter with the suspect, investigators said, the family in turn immediately notified the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office.

53-year-old Tommy J. Derousselle of Breaux Bridge was arrested Tuesday at the hotel and was charged with exploitation of the infirmed and booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center.

Sheriff officials ask that if you are the victim of a scam, to report it and to not give cash, credit cards, or any financial information to anyone.