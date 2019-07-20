Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Breaux Bridge man arrested in connection with shots fired incident

News

by: KLFY Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:

Photo Credit: Breaux Bridge Police

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY)- A Breaux Bridge man is accused in a shots fired incident.

Breaux Bridge police say they responded to the report on July 14.

Officers located the vehicle belonging to the suspect Charles Belvin.

Police say when they tried to make a trafic stop Belvin fled on foot; he was later captured and arrested.

The items below were seized by authorities.

Photo Credit: Breaux Bridge Police

Belvin faces the following charges:

  • Illegal Use of Dangerous Weapon
  • Resisting an Officer
  • Flight from an Officer
  • Possession of Firearm in Firearm Free Zone

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local