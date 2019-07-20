Breaux Bridge man arrested in connection with shots fired incident

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY)- A Breaux Bridge man is accused in a shots fired incident.

Breaux Bridge police say they responded to the report on July 14.

Officers located the vehicle belonging to the suspect Charles Belvin.

Police say when they tried to make a trafic stop Belvin fled on foot; he was later captured and arrested.

The items below were seized by authorities.

Photo Credit: Breaux Bridge Police

Belvin faces the following charges: