Louisiana State Police investigating the shooting of a Rayne police officer

RAYNE, La. (KLFY) – A Rayne Police officer is in good condition after being shot overnight by a suspect.

Louisiana State Police say 31-year-old Dustin L. Benoit, of Rayne, is charged with attempted murder of a peace officer. Additional charges are pending, State Police Troop I spokesman Thomas Gossen said.

Authorities say the suspect shot the police officer late Monday night in the 800 block of N. Polk Ave. in Rayne’s city limits.

Authorities say that after the officer came into contact with Benoit, the Rayne officer was shot.

Officials say Benoit then fled the area on foot but was later located and arrested. Authorities say the officer did not discharge a weapon during the encounter.

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment and released.