Gov. Edwards declares state of emergency ahead of severe tropical weather

BATON ROUGE (Governor John Bel Edwards Office) – Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency for all of Louisiana in preparation for the impact of the low-pressure system, Invest 92L, in the Gulf of Mexico. The system will likely produce storm surge, hurricane-force winds and up to 15 inches of rain across the state. 

“This is going to be a Louisiana event with coastal flooding and widespread, heavy rainfall potentially impacting every part of the state,” said Gov. Edwards. “No one should take this storm lightly. As we know all too well in Louisiana, low intensity does not necessarily mean low impact. Now is the time to check your emergency supplies and get a gameplan for your family and pets. I urge the public to continue monitoring local media for weather developments and follow the directions of local officials. We expect multiple parishes to declare states of emergency, and we stand ready to assist our local partners with all available resources. My office is in constant communication with FEMA and we will continue to provide updates as necessary.” 

The order shall remain in effect from July 10, 2019, to August 8, 2019, unless terminated sooner. 

Click here for the state of emergency proclamation. 

