Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

BREAKING: Megan Boswell, mother of missing toddler, charged with false reporting

News

by: Slater Teague

Posted: / Updated:

Megan “Maggie’ Boswell

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Megan Boswell, the mother of missing 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell, has been arrested.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office says Boswell was arrested and charged with one count of false reporting Tuesday night.

The sheriff’s office says she gave false information to detectives and agents during the course of the investigation into her missing toddler.

Evelyn Boswell remains missing and an AMBER Alert remains in effect. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Megan Boswell is being held in the Sullivan County Jail on a $25,000 bond.

Continuing Coverage:

For complete coverage of this ongoing AMBER Alert, CLICK HERE.

This is a developing story. Look for updates on WJHL.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

51°F Clear Feels like 51°
Wind
3 mph NNW
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 49F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
48°F Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 49F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
10 mph WNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Crowley

56°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 56°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 49F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
48°F Cloudy. Low 49F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
10 mph WNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Broken Clouds

Opelousas

53°F Broken Clouds Feels like 53°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Low 48F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
48°F Cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Low 48F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
10 mph WNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

53°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 49F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
48°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 49F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
10 mph WNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

53°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low around 50F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
44°F Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low around 50F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
6 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Trending Stories

Sidebar