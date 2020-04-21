VIDEO: Central pastor Tony Spell put in handcuffs, taken into custody

CENTRAL, La (NBC Local 33)(Fox 44) – A pastor in Central known for holding large church services during the governor’s stay at home order, has been arrested.
A new warrant was issued for Tony Spell after investigators say a Sunday incident involving a protester was all caught on camera.
Tony Spell was handcuffed and taken into custody by Central Police.
A warrant was issued for his arrest Monday for aggravated assault for allegedly backing a bus towards a protestor.
He’s already facing six misdemeanors for disobeying the governor’s stay-at-home order.
Supporters of Spell gathered at East Baton Rogue Parish Prison to rally in support of the pastor.