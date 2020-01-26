Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

BREAKING: 1 suspect in custody in Birmingham PD officer-involved shooting

News

by: Jordan Highsmith

Posted: / Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Latest on the police-officer involved shooting Sunday morning:

UPATE 12 P.M.

Birmingham Police were able to track a suspect’s cell phone to the Birmingham Ensley neighborhood, Police Chief Patrick Smith said.

Once officers were in the area of the cell phone location, they found one suspect inside of a vehicle. They were able to detain him. The suspect had two cell phones in his possession at the time that he was detained.

Police have taken the cell phones in for evidence.

At this time, one suspect is in custody. Police are gathering more information to make sure they have the correct suspect in custody and to further find out if there is more than one suspect that they should be searching for.

The officer involved in the shooting is still in surgery, police report.

Check back for more updates.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham police officers are searching for two suspects, one who shot a police officer three times, police report.

Around 9:20 a.m., police received a call about a robbery near the 5400 block of Georgia Road. Once the officer arrived at the location of the incident, he confronted one of the suspects. That is when a suspect began to fire gunshots at the officer, Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith said in a brief news conference Sunday morning.

The police officer was shot twice in the stomach area and once in the arm, police say.

Two suspects fled the scene after the shooting and authorities are searching for them at this time. Birmingham police have marked off a perimeter in the area where they believe the suspects may be hiding.

There are multiple units involved in this investigation, including K9 and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Based on what police have gathered, Chief Smith says they believe the officer was able to return fire during the shooting, however it’s unclear if either of the suspects were struck by the gunfire.

Police were able to interview witnesses including the two individuals who were the victims of the robbery that initiated this officer-involved shooting. This remains under investigation.

The police officer injured in this shooting was off-duty working at the Church of the Highlands when he responded to the robbery. He has worked for the Birmingham Police Department since 2005. He was transported to the hospital and was conscious before going into surgery.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

57°F Overcast Feels like 57°
Wind
18 mph SE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable.
48°F Considerable cloudiness. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NNE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

55°F Overcast Feels like 55°
Wind
3 mph E
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable.
48°F Mostly cloudy skies. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

50°F Overcast Feels like 50°
Wind
7 mph E
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers tapering off early with foggy conditions overnight. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
48°F Showers tapering off early with foggy conditions overnight. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
4 mph NNE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

51°F Overcast Feels like 51°
Wind
3 mph ENE
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy this evening then becoming foggy and damp after midnight. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable.
48°F Cloudy this evening then becoming foggy and damp after midnight. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

54°F Overcast Feels like 54°
Wind
28 mph SSE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with showers. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
51°F Cloudy with showers. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
4 mph SSE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories