Deputy involved in deadly shooting situation in upscale Jefferson Hwy. neighborhood

An East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s deputy was uninjured in a deputy-involved shooting that left another person dead Saturday afternoon.

WBRZ reports authorities swarmed the Highland Club neighborhood off Jefferson Highway near the parish line around 6 Saturday evening after some sort of gunfire erupted.

Authorities were called to a home in the 16700 block of Highland Club Avenue. A few minutes later, authorities had blocked the entrance to the neighborhood and numerous law enforcement vehicles were parked up and down the street.

The neighborhood is near the Highland Road intersection with Jefferson Highway.

Homes in the neighborhood are valued around $250,000 – $300,000.

Authorities started rushing to the scene before 6, but it’s not clear what the original call was that prompted law enforcement response.