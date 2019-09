OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – Opelousas Police are investigating an early morning shooting that left two people injured.

Police Chief Martin McClendon says the shooting happened in the 1900 block of Linus Street and multiple gunshots struck a trailer home. Several people were inside the home at the time and two of them were injured. Both were transported to a local hospital.

