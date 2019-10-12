Boyfriend charged in unattended death of girlfriend in Iberia Parish

Live Now
The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office is reporting that they were called to an unattended death on Phyllis Drive Friday morning.

At 7:05 am, deputies responded to the home in the 2600 block of Phyllis Dr. anf found a deceased female.  

Public Information Officer Major Wendell Raborn said deputies found the death to be suspicious and called investigators. 

After an autopsy, it was determined the death was a homicide and arrested 42-year-old Marlon Vallian, Raborn said.

Vallian was the boyfriend of the victim, 45-year-old Antonia August who also lived in the home. 

He was booked into the Iberia Parish Jail on obstruction of justice and second degree murder chrages.

