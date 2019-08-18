1  of  2
Bouncer in stable condition after shooting at The District nightclub in Lafayette

Posted: / Updated:

A club bouncer is in stable condition after he was shot inside a nightclub on Johnston Street early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened around 1:26 a.m. Sunday at The District Nightclub located in the 4600 block of Johnston Street, Lafayette Police Corporal Bridgette Dugas said.

Dugas said the details leading up to the shooting are still unclear, however seconds after shots were fired, hundreds of club goers began running out the building.

She said the suspect was then able to blend in with the crowd and run out of the club as well, and fled the scene.

The victim, a 26-year-old male, was immediately transported to a local hospital where his condition is listed as stable.

This is a breaking story. We have video from the club that our management is currently reviewing for publication.

