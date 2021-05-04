Border Patrol intercepts 40k in cocaine hidden in shoe bottoms

ATLANTA — A 21-year-old Georgie woman was arrested at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport for attempting to smuggle 3 pounds of cocaine hidden in the soles of seven pairs of shoes, customs officials said in a press release.

An examination of her bags found seven pairs of shoes with a white powdery substance concealed in the shoe bottoms that field tested positive for cocaine.

“Smugglers go through great lengths to conceal drugs from our officers,” said Paula Rivera, CBP Port Director for the Area Port of Atlanta.

“Narcotics interdiction remains a priority CBP enforcement mission, one that we take very seriously.”

The cocaine discovered was seized and weighed approximately three pounds, with a street value estimated at $40,000.

Atlanta CBP officers turned the suspect over to Clayton County Police Department for state prosecution.