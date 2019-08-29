Boom in business for rural areas along Hwy. 190 due to Interstate closure

While I-10 westbound remained closed, many drivers had to use Highway 190 as an alternate route.

News Ten’s Dalfred Jones has a look at how businesses were affected.

While the additional traffic has been good for business here on 190, some managers would rather it not be the result of crash on Interstate 10.

When getting off I-49 at 190, you can clearly see an influx in traffic in St. Landry Parish.

While the traffic is moving much slower than normal through Port Barre, business is booming.

Loves Truck Stop, fill-in GM said “while we do enjoy our visitors and traffic, we would really like to keep in mind that everyone needs to be safe.”

Other business owners in the area say this corridor usually has its fair share of customers, now that the interstate is open, their business won’t suffer.

