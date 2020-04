BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As of Wednesday, April 22, the Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC) says it has paid out $561,358,411 in unemployment benefits to more than 302,000 Louisiana residents whose job was impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.

For comparison, in 2019, LWC paid out $151,781,786 for 103,000 claims.