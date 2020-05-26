Bodies of missing Louisiana swimmers recovered in Gulf Shores

UPDATE (11:08 a.m.) — The two bodies that washed ashore in Gulf Shores Tuesday morning are those of two missing swimmers.

Orange Beach Police confirmed the bodies have been identified as Ryan Guy and Darius Robinson, both of New Orleans. The two men were last seen Sunday evening near Perdido Pass.

UPDATE (7:16 a.m.) — A second body has washed up in Gulf Shores near 6th street. Authorities have not confirmed whether these two bodies are those of the two men who went missing Sunday evening in the waters of Orange Beach

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — According to Lt. Robert Howard with the Orange Beach police, a body has washed ashore in Gulf Shores near the state park. The body has not yet been identified and more information will be released this morning.