Blue Cross gets rid of early drug refill restrictions because of Marco, Laura

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – With bad weather potentially still headed our way later this week, Blue Cross is giving members in Louisiana the chance to get early prescription medicine refills for a short period of time.

Blue Cross is suggesting that you and your family think about your health care needs with bad weather headed our way.

The good news is that, “Blue Cross is allowing early prescription medicine refills for a limited time, so members can make sure they have enough medication for a few days in case they need to evacuate or are unable to leave their homes because of the storms. Members who have trouble refilling a prescription can call the Pharmacy number on their ID cards for help.”

Blue Cross is also providing tips on how to deal with your health care needs during storms: